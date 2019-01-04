sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

274,00 Euro		-0,23
-0,08 %
WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,70
276,58
15:36
275,50
276,75
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC274,00-0,08 %