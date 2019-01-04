

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc (BIIB) and Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. announced a strategic collaboration in which the companies will leverage Skyhawk's SkySTAR technology platform with the goal of discovering small molecule treatments for patients with neurological diseases. The agreement grants Biogen an exclusive license to worldwide intellectual property rights on research-stage therapeutic candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and additional neurological disorders. Skyhawk received an upfront payment of $74 million from Biogen and may receive potential future milestone payments and royalties.



Separately, Biogen and C4 Therapeutics announced a strategic collaboration to investigate the use of C4T's protein degradation platform to discover and develop potential new treatments for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Biogen will pay C4T up to a total of $415 million in upfront and potential future milestone payments plus potential future royalties. Biogen expects to record a research and development expense of $15 million to $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 related to the transaction.



