

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) have moved significantly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday, jumping by 7.1 percent. Earlier in the session, Regeneron reached its best intraday level in well over two months.



The strong upward move by Regeneron comes after Guggenheim Partners upgraded its rating on the biotech company's stock to Buy from Neutral.



'Eylea competitors may be weaker than imagined and Dupixent launch trajectory is sound and likely to get better,' Guggenheim analyst Adnan Butt said in a note explaining the upgrade.



