

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release December results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the index score was 51.3.



Japan will see December results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in November, their scores were 52.3 and 52.4, respectively.



Japan also will see December data for monetary base; in November, the base advanced 6.1 percent on year to 501.6 trillion yen.



