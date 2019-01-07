

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in December, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a PMI score of 51.0.



That's down from 52.3 in November, although it remains above the boom-of-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, a weaker rise in new sales hampered output growth, although job creation accelerated to a three-month high and business confidence remained elevated.



Nikkei also said its composite index slipped to a reading of 52.0 in December, down from 52.4 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX