

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) and ZF Friedrichshafen announced a new strategic collaboration in which Xilinx technology will power ZF's highly-advanced artificial intelligence-based automotive control unit, called the ZF ProAI, to enable automated driving applications.



ZF is using the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC platform to handle real-time data aggregation, pre-processing, and distribution, as well as to provide compute acceleration for the AI processing in ZF's new AI-based electronic control unit.



Xilinx has been selling chips to automakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers for over 12 years. More than 160 million Xilinx devices are in automotive systems today, and approximately 55 million of these are used for ADAS alone.



