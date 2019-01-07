

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disneyland Resort is raising prices ahead of the scheduled opening of a 'Star Wars'-themed expansion, with the cheapest daily ticket costing more than $100, according to the reports.



Less than a year ago, prices were raised by up to 18%. The prices that took effect Sunday for tickets, annual passes and parking represent increases of up to 25%.



A one-day, one-park ticket is now $104 for low-demand days, such as May weekdays. Tickets for regular- and peak-demand days are more.



More visitors are expected for this summer's opening of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.'



The least expensive one-day ticket to Disney World in Florida is $109.



