

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Venezuela Supreme Court judge Christian Zerpa has fled to the US to protest over President Nicolás Maduro's second term in office, according to the reports.



Last year's election 'was not free and competitive', the former Maduro loyalist reportedly told a Florida radio station.



And he accused President Maduro of systematically manipulating the affairs of the Supreme Court.



In response, the court reportedly said Mr Zerpa was fleeing allegations of sexual harassment.



Opposition parties boycotted the 2018 vote, calling it a sham.



Mr Maduro is due to be formally inaugurated to a second term on 10 January.



