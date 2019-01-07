

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS News President David Rhodes said that he is stepping down, following a tumultuous year for the network and its news division.



'It's been eight incredible years since I joined @CBS,' Rhodes tweeted Sunday. 'I'm pleased to announce that I'll soon be handing the reins @CBSNews to Susan Zirinsky, our Senior Executive Producer.'



CBS News ratings fell last year, following the 2017 ouster of Charlie Rose amid sexual harassment allegations, and the network's flagship news show, '60 Minutes' lost its longtime executive producer, Jeff Fager, who resigned in September after sending a threatening email to a reporter amid allegations he fostered an atmosphere at '60 Minutes' that tolerated sexual misconduct.



