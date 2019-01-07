

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - At CES 2019, HP introduced Spectre x360 15, the world's first laptop with an AMOLED display. The HP Spectre x360 is expected to be available in March. The HP Spectre Folio in burgundy is now available for a starting price of $1,309.99.



HP also unveiled a new line of Pavilion displays. The HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot is the world's first Quantum Dot on glass display. The Pavilion 27 is expected to be available in March for $399.



HP also announced complementary accessories. A new, ultra-slim HP ENVY USB-C Hub enables pass-through charging to notebook with two USB-A charging ports as well as an HDMI 2.0 port with 4K resolution support. The company also introduced HP 15.6 Odyssey Backpack, designed for carrying HP laptops.



