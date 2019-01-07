

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) Monday said that it has begun drilling the Haimara-1 exploration well offshore Guyana, the first of two planned wells in January. The Stena Carron drillship is drilling the well, which is located 19 miles east of the Pluma-1 discovery in the southeast Stabroek Block.



The Noble Tom Madden drillship is expected to drill the second well, Tilapia-1, about three miles west of the Longtail-1 discovery. The Tilapia-1 well is located in the growing Turbot area.



ExxonMobil said it is progressing the Liza Phase 1 development, which has moved into its peak execution phase ahead of expected startup in early 2020. Drilling of development wells in the Liza field is continuing using the Noble Bob Douglas drillship.



Preparations are underway for the commencement of pipe-laying activities in the Liza field in the spring. The Liza Destiny FPSO is expected to sail from Singapore to arrive offshore Guyana in the third quarter of 2019.



Liza Phase 2 is expected to start up by mid-2022. Pending government and regulatory approvals, project sanction is expected first quarter 2019 and will use a second FPSO designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels per day. Sanctioning of a third development, Payara, is also expected in 2019 with start up as early as 2023.



ExxonMobil also plans to deploy a seismic vessel operated by Petroleum Geo-Services to the Turbot area to acquire 4-D seismic data similar to a 4-D campaign conducted in the Liza area in 2017.



A second PGS vessel has been released after seismic acquisition activities were suspended on Dec. 22 when vessels were approached by the Venezuelan navy in the northwest portion of the Stabroek Block.



Drilling and development operations offshore Guyana are unaffected by the incident, which occurred more than 110 kilometers from the Ranger discovery, the closest of 10 discoveries made by ExxonMobil in the southeast section of the Stabroek Block.



