

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said that it decided to refer acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. of the electron microscope peripherals business of Roper Technologies, Inc. for a phase 2 investigation.



the CMA noted that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. had until 28 December 2018 to offer an undertaking to the CMA that might be accepted by the CMA. On 28 December 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific . informed the CMA that it would not be offering any undertakings.



On 19 December 2018, the CMA decided that it was or may be the case that the Merger may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in the United Kingdom.



