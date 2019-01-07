

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are edging lower after a positive start on Monday, with investors refraining from making significant moves despite optimism about prospects of the U.S. and China finding a solution to their ongoing trade disputes.



Markets expect that the vice ministerial level discussions between the U.S. and Chinese officials scheduled for today and tomorrow will help ease trade tensions and allay fears about global economic slowdown.



The French market opened on a firm note, tracking gains in Asian markets, but swiftly turned easy. The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 4,760.27, is currently down 14.70 points, or 0.3%, at 4,722.41.



On Friday, the index gained 2.72%.



Prominent losers include, Atos, Sanofi, Michelin, Pernod Ricard and Safran, which have shed 1 to 2%.



Airbus Group, Saint Gobain, Total and Danone are lower by 0.5 to 0.8%.



Meanwhile, Publicis Groupe and Valeo are rising 2.4% and 2.15%, respectively. ArcelorMittal, Engie, ST Microelectronics, Capgemini, Peugeot, Kering, Vivendi, Louis Vuitton and Carrefour are up 0.7 to 1%.



Among other major markets in Europe, U.K. and Germany are modestly lower, while Swtizerland's SMI index is down by about 0.7%.



