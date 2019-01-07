

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is weak Monday morning with traders largely treading a cautious path, ignoring news about fresh trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Brexit uncertainty and the impact of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown are weighing on sentiment.



Like other major markets in Europe, the British market too opened on a firm note, but swiftly turned weak with traders looking to take some profits after strong gains in the previous session.



The benchmark FTSE 100 is down 40.10 points, or about 0.6%, at 6,797.32. On Friday, the index ended 2.18% up.



Centrica is declining by about 5%. InterContinental Hotels is losing 2.7% and HSBC is lower by about 2%. Reckitt Benckiser, Rolls Royce Holdings, BAE Systems, SSE, Hargreaves Lansdown and Mondi are down 1.5 to 2%.



Unilever, Imperial Brands, Standard Chartered, AstraZeneca, Ferguson and British American Tobacco are also notably lower.



Schroders, Fresnillo, Dixons Carphone, Provident Financial, J Sainsbury, Carnival, Morrison Supermarkets, Tui, Old Mutual, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Mediclinic International are gaining 1.3 to 2.5%.



