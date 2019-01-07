

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's investor confidence deteriorated for a fifth straight month in January to its lowest level in over four years, but the easing was less severe than expected, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday.



The Sentix investor confidence index dropped to -1.5 from -0.3, marking the lowest level since December 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -2 for January.



The current situation index dropped for a fifth month running, to 18, which was lowest level since January 2017.



The expectations index of the survey fell for a third straight month -19.3, which was the lowest score since August 2012.



'With these data, the eurozone is dangerously close to stagnation,' Sentix Managing Director Manfred Hubner said.



'Neither politicians nor central banks seem to have really grasped the extent of this loss of momentum.'



The continuing protest of the yellow vests in France could weigh more heavily, while the possible 'hard Brexit' and the lack of support from the global economy remain negative factors, the institute added.



Meanwhile, the EU Commission's agreement with Italy in the trade dispute may offer some relief.



