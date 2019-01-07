

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) agreed to acquire Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) for $235.00 per share in cash or about $8.0 billion, the companies said.



As per the terms of the agreement, Lilly will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Loxo Oncology for a purchase price of $235.00 per share in cash, or about $8.0 billion.



The transaction is not subject to any financing condition and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Loxo Oncology's common stock.



Following the successful closing of the tender offer, Lilly will acquire any shares of Loxo Oncology that are not tendered into the tender offer through a second-step merger at the tender offer price.



The tender offer represents a premium of approximately 68 percent to Loxo Oncology's closing stock price on January 4, 2019, the last trading day before the announcement of the transaction.



Loxo Oncology's board recommends that Loxo Oncology's shareholders tender their shares in the tender offer. Additionally, a Loxo Oncology shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 6.6 percent of Loxo Oncology's outstanding common stock, has agreed to tender its shares in the tender offer.



Lilly said that the transaction will be reflected in its financial results and financial guidance. It will provide an update to its 2019 financial guidance, including the expected impact from the acquisition of Loxo Oncology, as part of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results announcement on February 13, 2019.



In the Monday pre-Market trade, LLY is trading at $111.61, down $3.05 or 2.66 percent.



