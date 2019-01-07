

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said that its board approved an investment of $1.35 billion to build a state-of-the-art plate mill in the U.S. Midwest. It is expected to be fully operational in 2022 and will be capable of producing 1.2 million tons per year of steel plate products. The project is expected to create approximately 400 full-time jobs.



The new plate mill will produce cut-to-length, coiled, heat-treated, and discrete plate ranging from 60 to 160 inches wide, and in gauges from 3/16 of an inch to 14 inches in thickness. Nucor currently operates plate mills in North Carolina, Alabama and Texas.



