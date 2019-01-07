

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard (MA) announced the company is dropping its name from its iconic brand mark in select contexts. The interlocking red and yellow circles, referred to as the Mastercard Symbol, will now stand on its own across cards using the red and yellow brand mark, acceptance marks at retail locations both in the physical and digital worlds, and major sponsorship properties. The red and yellow interlocking circles have been the hallmark of the Mastercard brand for more than 50 years.



Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communication officer at Mastercard, stated: 'With more than 80 percent of people spontaneously recognizing the Mastercard Symbol without the word 'mastercard,' we felt ready to take this next step in our brand evolution. We are proud of our rich brand heritage and are excited to see the iconic circles standing on their own.'



