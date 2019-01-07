

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) on Monday announced organisational changes to support scientific innovation and commercial success in the main therapy areas, including the appointment of world-renowned oncology scientist José Baselga to head the company's Research and Development unit for Oncology.



AstraZeneca said it will create therapy area-focused Research and Development or R&D units that are responsible for discovery through to late-stage development - one for BioPharmaceuticals (Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory) and one for Oncology - with dynamic resource allocation across the company's pipeline.



AstraZeneca will also create mirrored commercial units - one for BioPharmaceuticals and one for Oncology. The company noted that the creation of the BioPharmaceuticals commercial unit aligns its product strategy and commercial delivery across CVRM and Respiratory.



The R&D units as well as the commercial units will each be represented on the Senior Executive Team of AstraZeneca and report to Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot.



The R&D unit for BioPharmaceuticals will be led by Mene Pangalos, who was previously responsible for the company's Innovative Medicines and Early Development Biotech Unit.



The R&D unit for Oncology will be led by Dr. Baselga, a foremost oncology leader with vast experience in the development of innovative cancer therapies, who joins the company today.



Dr. Baselga served as the Physician-in-Chief at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or MSK, and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College from 2012 to September 2018.



The commercial unit for BioPharmaceuticals will be led by Ruud Dobber, who was most recently responsible for the company's commercial operations in North America.



The commercial unit for BioPharmaceuticals mirrors the company's existing commercial unit for Oncology, which continues to be led by Dave Fredrickson. The International commercial organisation will remain under the current leadership.



Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, said, 'We are entering what we expect will be a period of sustained growth for years to come, which is why we have decided to more closely align our R&D and commercial operations. This new structure will support growth and sharpen the focus on our main therapy areas, speeding up decisions and making us more productive in our mission to bring innovative medicines to patients.'



