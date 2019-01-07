

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), is expanding its beer delivery program to nearly 300 restaurants by mid-January.



On Monday, the pizza chain announced the second expansion of the category-first beer-delivery program to nearly 300 restaurants across Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, and additional locations across California and Arizona by mid-January.



Pizza Hut noted that the roll-out of the beer delivery program is a brand priority, with the company aiming to expand beer delivery to 1,000 restaurants across new markets by Summer 2019.



The announcement comes ahead of Super Bowl LIII, one of the busiest days of the year for Pizza Hut, the official pizza sponsor of the NFL



According to a SurveyMonkey study of 1,000 Americans in December 2018, 86 percent of Americans plan to serve both pizza and beer at their upcoming Super Bowl party this year. Pizza Hut noted that its recent expansion will enable it to serve more customers than ever as a one-stop-shop for both.



'Our expanded beer delivery program and Super Bowl weekend creates a great level of excitement across our participating franchise partners and team members. Beer delivery is a game-changing lever that we'll continue to pull in order to deliver oven-hot pizzas with ice-cold beer to customers watching and celebrating their favorite teams,' said Nicolas Burquier, Chief Customer and Operations Officer, Pizza Hut.



Pizza Hut launched its beer delivery pilot program in Arizona in December 2017 and expanded it to parts of California five months later. With strong franchise partner participation, the company now delivers beer in seven different states, with additional markets forthcoming.



The company noted that qualifying orders must meet delivery minimum requirements and be placed through PizzaHut.com, the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android or via phone. Delivery fees will apply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX