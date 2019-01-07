

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has denied shifting his stance on withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria after National Security Advisor John Bolton outlined conditions for a pullout.



In a post on Twitter on Monday, Trump lashed out at the New York Times after a story from the paper suggested Bolton 'rolled back' the president's decision to rapidly withdraw from Syria.



'The Failing New York Times has knowingly written a very inaccurate story on my intentions on Syria,' Trump tweeted. 'No different from my original statements, we will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!'



The tweet from Trump comes after Bolton told reporters during a trip to Israel that U.S. troops would remain in Syria until the last remnants of ISIS are defeated and the terrorist group cannot revive itself.



Bolton also indicated the U.S. is seeking guarantees that Turkey will not attack Kurdish allies after U.S. troops leave Syria.



Trump previously declared victory over ISIS and Defense Department officials told the New York Times the president initially ordered that the withdrawal be completed in 30 days.



The decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria contributed to the resignation of former Defense Secretary James Mattis and angered many of Trump's Republican allies.



Last week, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump agreed to slow down the withdrawal of the approximately 2,000 troops stationed in Syria after he met with the president at the White House.



Graham said Trump will make sure any withdrawal from Syria will be done in a fashion to ensure ISIS is permanently destroyed, Iran doesn't fill in the back end, and Washington's Kurdish allies are protected.



'President Trump is talking with our commanders and working with our allies to make sure these three objectives are met as we implement the withdrawal,' Graham tweeted.



