

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of PG&E Corp. (PCG) have climbed off their lows of the session but continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Monday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month, PG&E is currently down by 21.3 percent.



The steep drop by PG&E comes after a report from Reuters said the utility is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection for some or all of its business as it faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to fatal wildfires in 2018 and 2017.



A bankruptcy filing is not certain, sources told Reuters, adding that PG&E could receive financial help through legislation that would let it pass the costs associated with the fire liabilities on to customers.



