

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release November trade data, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$2.175 billion, down from A$2.316 billion in October.



Australia also will see December numbers for job advertisements; in November, job ads were down 0.3 percent on month.



Japan will release December results for its consumer confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 42.8. - down marginally from 42.9 in November.



South Korea will see November numbers for its current account; in October, the current account surplus was $9.19 billion.



