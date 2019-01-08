

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced restructuring and cost savings plan. The corporate and Regional restructuring and savings plan is expected to reduce costs by approximately $50 million annually. The regional structure will be consolidated from three regions to two regions.



'We believe automotive retail will be challenging in 2019 and improving our performance, creating synergies across our network, and restructuring our corporate and regional teams are pivotal components of AutoNation's cost savings plan, as we create a more agile, streamlined, and efficient core business that is well-positioned for long-term success. These actions will better position us for a changing market,' said Mike Jackson, AutoNation Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.



The company said that its plan to reduce costs by approximately $50 million includes a reorganization and realignment of its operating structure. A key driver is the consolidating of its regional structure from three regions to two regions. In conjunction with this reorganization, James Bender, AutoNation Eastern Region President, has been named Executive Vice President of Sales, effective today, January 7, 2019.



As part of the corporate restructuring, several executive leadership positions were realigned. The Company announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Lance Iserman, and Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Tom Conophy, will be leaving the Company, effective January 7, 2019. Executive Vice President, Franchise Network, Merger & Acquisitions, and Corporate Real Estate, Donna Parlapiano, elected to retire from the Company on January 3, 2019.



Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Dennis Berger will be leaving the Company on January 31, 2019, after assisting with this major restructuring.



