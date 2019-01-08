

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lupin (LUPIN) announced that the European Commission has approved NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. Lupin is preparing for the launch of NaMuscla, which will occur in the initial markets of Germany and the UK in the first quarter of 2019. The company has partnering discussions ongoing for commercialization of NaMuscla in European territories outside Germany and the UK.



The company noted that the approval makes NaMuscla the first treatment to be licensed throughout the EU for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders.



