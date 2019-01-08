

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) announced Tuesday that its inventors received a record 9,100 patents in 2018. Overall, nearly half of the 2018 patents relate to pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence or AI, cloud computing, security, blockchain and quantum computing.



The 1,600 AI patents in 2018 include new ways to use AI to help to converse and protect the earth's lakes and waterways. AI also played a large role in the more than 1,400 security patents IBM inventors were granted in 2018, including an AI-powered security approach to combat voice phishing. The new patents were granted to a diverse group of more than 8,500 IBM inventors in 47 different U.S. states and 48 countries.



Separately, IBM announced that, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show or CES, it unveiled IBM Q System One, the world's first integrated universal approximate quantum computing system designed for scientific and commercial use.



IBM also announced plans to open its first IBM Q Quantum Computation Center for commercial clients in Poughkeepsie, New York in 2019.



