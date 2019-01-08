

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) announced Tuesday that a satisfactory agreement has been reached in its contract negotiations with two Massachusetts Gas unions over employment terms and conditions. The agreement is for a five-and-a-half-year contract for 1,250 employees in the company's Massachusetts Gas business.



During the negotiation, National Grid implemented a Work Contingency Plan to ensure that customers continued to receive a safe and reliable service.



The company said it looks forward to welcoming back employees on January 21.



