

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King PLC (GNK.L) reported that, after 36 weeks of its financial year, Pub Company like-for-like sales were up 3.2% following strong trading over the Christmas period. LFL sales in the previous two weeks, covering Christmas and the New Year, were up 10.9%. The Group recorded Christmas day sales of 7.7 million pounds. Pub Partners LFL net profit was down approximately 1% while total beer volumes in Brewing & Brands were up 1.8% and own-brewed volumes were down 2.3%.



Looking forward, Greene King said it remains confident of the outlook for the financial year.



