

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported preliminary sales of about $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. It represented growth of about 6.3 percent on a reported basis, about 8.2 percent on an operational basis and about 7.0 percent on an organic basis, all compared to the prior year period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.56 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full year 2018, the Company generated sales, based upon preliminary unaudited financial information, of approximately $9.82 billion. This represents growth of approximately 8.6 percent on a reported basis, approximately 8.0 percent on an operational basis and approximately 7.2 percent on an organic basis, all compared to the prior year period. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $9.82 billion for 2018.



