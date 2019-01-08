

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Tuesday that the company flew 11.1 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in December 2018, an increase of 3.3 percent from the 10.7 billion RPMs flown in December 2017.



Capacity measured in available seat miles or ASMs increased 5.4 percent to 13.6 billion in December 2018, compared with ASMs of 12.9 billion in the same period of the prior year. The December 2018 load factor was 81.6 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from 83.3 percent in December 2017.



For the fourth quarter, traffic increased 4.7 percent to 33.72 billion RPMs and capacity grew 6.5 percent to 40.37 billion ASMs, while load factor was down 1.5 percentage points from the prior-year period to 83.5 percent.



For fiscal 2018, traffic rose 3.3 percent to 133.32 billion RPMs and capacity increased 3.9 percent to 159.80 billion ASMs, while load factor declined 0.5 percentage points to 83.4 percent.



