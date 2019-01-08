

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.21 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $3.19 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lindsay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.13 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $111.95 million from $121.53 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $111.95 Mln vs. $121.53 Mln last year.



