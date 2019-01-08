

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL (DPSGY.PK) reported that John Pearson, the new CEO of DHL Express, became official Board Member for DHL Express on January 1, 2019. Pearson took over from Ken Allen who became CEO of the newly established DHL eCommerce Solutions division.



Frank Appel, CEO Deutsche Post DHL Group, said: 'John Pearson has a proven track record and a deep understanding of the Express business. John's extensive operational knowledge and business experience within the division will ensure a continuation of the successful growth path of DHL Express in the years to come.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX