

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) announced that it has priced a public offering of 75 million shares of its common stock, for expected gross proceeds of approximately $731 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about January 10, 2019.



Annaly intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire targeted assets under the company's capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential, commercial and corporate credit assets. Annaly also intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, to pay down obligations and other working capital items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX