

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated from its early highs against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback pulled back to 0.9789 against the franc, from a high of 0.9827 hit at 11:05 pm ET.



Reversing from an early 6-day high of 109.09 against the yen, the greenback eased back to 108.60.



The greenback fell back to 1.1469 against the euro, from an early high of 1.1432. This may be compared to a 6-day low of 1.1485 seen at 7:20 pm ET.



The greenback retreated to 0.7146 against the aussie, not far from an early session's low of 0.7150.



If the greenback drops further, it may find support around 0.95 against the franc, 106.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the euro and 0.73 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX