

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) said that it agreed to acquire We-Rent-It or WRI, a non-residential construction-focused equipment rental company with six branches serving the growing central Texas market.



Under the terms of the agreement, H&E is expected to pay approximately $100 million in cash for WRI, subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions including Hart-Scott-Rodino Act clearance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX