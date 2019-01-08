

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its key counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound dropped to 1.2728 against the dollar, from an early 8-day high of 1.2797.



The pound fell to a 4-day low 1.2494 against the franc, off an early high of 1.2549.



The U.K. currency retreated to 138.48 against the yen and 0.8984 against the euro, from its early 6-day high of 139.44 and a 4-day high of 0.8948, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.25 against the dollar, 1.23 against the franc, 135.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX