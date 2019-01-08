

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said that Wolfram Jost, who engineered Software AG's digital transformation technology as the company's Chief Technology Officer, will leave Software AG to pursue new opportunities.



Stefan Sigg, Member of the Software AG Management Board, will take on an expanded role of Chief Product Officer, encompassing all aspects of Software AG's products, including product management, product development and support.



Software AG also announced that Bernd Gross will assume the position of Chief Technology Officer reporting to the CEO as of January 8th, 2019. Bernd has deep expertise in business innovation based on integration, analytics and IoT technologies across major industries. He joined Software AG as CEO and co-founder of the IoT platform Cumulocity through an acquisition in 2017.



Software AG also announced that Paz Macdonald will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer as of January 14, 2019. With over 20 years' experience in technology marketing, she was most recently VP of Marketing for EMEA and APAC at hyper-growth hybrid cloud database vendor MongoDB.



Paz will be based in Software AG's UK headquarters in Bracknell, reporting directly to CEO Sanjay Brahmawar.



