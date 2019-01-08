

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) said that based on its preliminary fourth quarter financial results, revenue is expected to be within the lower half of the original guidance range of $120.5 million to $127.5 million that the company issued on October 31, 2018. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $124.05 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be at the lower half of the company's original guidance range of 50.0% to 52.0%.



The company noted that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on January 29, 2019.



