

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production slowed in November, after a strong improvement in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a calendar-adjusted 2.6 percent year-over-year in November, after a 4.5 percent rise in October.



Among sectors, output of extraction and related services declined 2.6 percent annually in November, while manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent.



At the same time, mining and quarrying output registered a decline of 1.6 percent. Utility sector output dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production logged 1.5 percent from November, when it rose by 2.3 percent.



Manufacturing production remained flat in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX