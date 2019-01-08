

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in November, flash data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew an unadjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in November after a rise of 5.9 percent in October.



After working day adjustments, production rose by 3.5 percent in November from a 3.2 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, the industrial production fell 1.1 percent in November after a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month.



The manufacture of transport equipment, which carries the biggest weight on the index, grew at a similar rate to the previous month.



The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products rose strongly in November, and production of food products, beverages and tobacco were higher than a year earlier.



