

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased at the slowest pace in three months in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 6.4 percent increase in October.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume gains were electrical goods and bars.



The biggest declines were in pharmaceuticals, medical & cosmetic articles and food, beverages & tobacco.



Retail sales excluding motor trade rose 1.9 percent year-on-year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales volume fell 0.1 percent. Excluding motor trades, retail sales registered a rise of 0.2 percent from the previous month.



