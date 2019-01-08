

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday announced deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2018. The company said it delivered a total of 238 commercial airlines during the quarter.



The company delivered 173 Boeing 737s, 14 767s and 39 787s in the fourth quarter. Boeing also delivered 11 777s in the quarter. Year-to-date deliveries of commercial airlines were 806.



The company also said it delivered 11 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) during the quarter.



