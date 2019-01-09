

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has disclosed a US$1 billion stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA).



Larry Ellison joined the electric car maker's board in December in an effort to show regulators that the board is providing effective oversight.



The board additions were part of a settlement reached earlier in 2018 between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the SEC that allowed Musk to remain chief executive officer of the company he founded but forced him to step down as chairman.



