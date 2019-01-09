

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) management board plans to cut the bonus pool by around 10 percent as the German lender juggles cost pressures while trying to retain key employees, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Bonuses for last year will be paid more selectively in an attempt to keep top earners. The final figure could still change, depending on fourth quarter results, the report said. The bank awarded about 2.2 billion euros or $2.5 billion in bonuses for 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX