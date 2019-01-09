

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The parents of a Florida teenager killed when a Telsa sedan crashed and caught fire last year are suing the electric car company alleging that the battery pack on its electric Model S is defective and can erupt into intense fires.



Edgar Monserratt and Esperanza Martinez de Monserratt allege in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Broward County Circuit Court that the car's battery was inadequately protected, making the whole vehicle defective.



Their son, Edgar Monserratt Martinez, 18, was a front-seat passenger in the May 8, 2018 crash in Fort Lauderdale that also killed the driver, Barrett Riley, also 18. Another teen was thrown from the car and injured.



'The Tesla S sedan had inadequate measures to prevent a post-collision fire and had inadequate measures to contain a fire,' said Chicago attorney Philip Corboy Jr., one of the attorneys representing the parents.



Corboy also alleges that Riley's parents had a device installed on the 2014 Tesla that limited its speed to 85 miles per hour after he was ticketed in March for driving 112 mph. The device was installed at a Tesla service center but removed during a subsequent service visit without the parents' knowledge, the lawsuit alleges.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX