

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Aeroportos de Portugal or ANA, concessionnaire of 10 airports in Portugal and 100% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, signed n agreement with the Portuguese governement on the main principles for the extension of the airport capacity in the Lisbon Region.



As part of the agreement, ANA shall invest 1.15 billion euros by 2028, including 650 millions euros for the first phase of the extension of the existing Lisbon airport, and 500 million euros for the opening of a new civil airport in Montijo. In addition, 156 million euros will be invested to compensate the Air Force and to contribute to access works in Humberto Delgado and Montijo.



With a target capacity of 48 ATM per hour in Humberto Delgado and 24 ATM per hour in Montijo, this dual airport system will be able to absorb the expected growth of traffic until the end of the concession, which remains unchanged in 2062.



