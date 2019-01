BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) will pilot a delivery program with the self-driving vehicle startup Udelv, the Wall Street Journal reported. The program will use a cargo van that can deliver fresh groceries. The pilot will take place in Surprise, Ariz. Walmart previously announced a partnership with Ford Motor Co. F, +0.97% on a delivery test using self-driving vehicles.



