

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is cutting its current production plan for new iPhones by about 10% for the next three months, the Nikkei Asian Review reported. The move indicates that the smartphone maker is expecting a further hit this year.



As per the report, Apple asked its suppliers last month to produce fewer of its new iPhones than planned for the January-March quarter.



Under the revised plan, overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones will be reduced to about 40 million to 43 million units for the January-March quarter from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units.



The decline would represent a year-on-year contraction of more than 20% from the 52.21 million units Apple sold in January-March 2018.



The request was made before the company's recent downgrading of its first quarter revenue view citing weaker than expected iPhone sales and a weakening economy in China.



Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a letter to investors, said the company now expects fiscal first quarter revenue of approximately $84 billion compared to its previous forecast for revenue of $89 to $93 billion.



It is the second time in two months that the U.S. company has trimmed its planned production for the flagship device, the report noted.



