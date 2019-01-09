

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare Plc (MTC.L), a specialist retailer for parents and young children, reported Wednesday that its total group sales for the 13 week period to January 5 plunged 18 percent from last year.



In its trading update, the company reported that worldwide sales fell 9.7 percent.



International retail sales were down 3.2% on a reported basis, and down 1.1% in constant currency.



UK like-for-like sales declined 11.4% during the quarter, reflecting a combination of the difficult consumer backdrop and the aggressive discounting activity undertaken in the prior year that inflated sales in that period.



UK online sales declined 16.3% impacted by lower website footfall, lower iPad sales in store due to the store closure programme and a smaller Toy offer with less discounting.



Challenging trading conditions in the UK persist, in part due to the ongoing store closure programme, the company noted.



Looking ahead, Mothercare said its plans for the full-year remain unchanged and in line with previous guidance.



The company is also on track with strategic transformation plan to deliver at least 19 million pounds of annualised cost savings.



