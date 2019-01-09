

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's merchandise trade surplus unexpectedly grew in November to its biggest level in five months despite weaker exports, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The non-adjusted trade surplus grew to EUR 20.5 billion from EUR 18.9 billion in October. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 18.6 billion.



The latest surplus was the biggest since June, when the figure was EUR 22 billion



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to EUR 19 billion from EUR 17.9 billion in October. That was also the biggest since June.



Non-adjusted exports were unchanged from the previous month after an 8.7 percent increase in October.



Exports fell a seasonally and calendar adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month following a 0.9 percent rise in October. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent decline. The latest fall was the biggest in four months.



On a non-adjusted basis, imports rose 3.6 percent month-on-month after a 10.8 percent surge in October.



Imports decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from the previous month after a 0.8 percent increase in October. Economists had expected imports to remain unchanged.



The current account surplus for November was EUR 21.4 billion versus EUR 26.4 billion a year ago. Economists were looking for a surplus of EUR 24.8 billion.



