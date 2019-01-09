

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper announced the company has been awarded the contract from grid operator TenneT to build a gas power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts in Irsching near Ingolstadt. Uniper will build and operate the plant.



Eckhardt Rümmler, Uniper COO, stated: 'I am pleased that Uniper won the competition for a 'special grid facility' to assure a reliable supply of electricity. Given the anticipated stable earnings it will generate, this project is a further step in implementing our strategy to significantly increase revenue that is not dependent on the wholesale market.'



